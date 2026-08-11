Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 11

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg around 6.40 am on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,562 per 10gm. In the past month, 24K gold price gained around 6.5% while during the past year it rose 52.52%.
Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,52,800 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,53,510 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,180 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,305, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,067, Chennai at Rs 1,40,718, Kolkata at Rs 1,40,122, Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,415, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,525 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg on Tuesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,002 per kg. Silver 999 fine was up 6.7%% over a month, while it gained more than 109% over a year.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,37,410 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,37,000 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,38,100 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,37,090 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,37,600 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,37,790 per kg
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