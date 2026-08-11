Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 11

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg around 6.40 am on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,562 per 10gm. In the past month, 24K gold price gained around 6.5% while during the past year it rose 52.52%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,800 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,510 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,180 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,305, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,067, Chennai at Rs 1,40,718, Kolkata at Rs 1,40,122, Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,415, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,525 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg on Tuesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,002 per kg. Silver 999 fine was up 6.7%% over a month, while it gained more than 109% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,37,410 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,37,000 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,38,100 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,37,090 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,37,600 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,37,790 per kg

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 11

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