Sam Pitroda Reacts To Ranchi Protests: 'Students Are Not Enemy, They Are India's Future'

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has voiced solidarity with student protesters in Ranchi, criticising the use of force against aspirants days after police used lathis, tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly.

In a seven-part thread on X, Pitroda wrote,"The images from Ranchi disturb me deeply. Whatever the disagreements, the answer to the frustration of our young people cannot be lathis, tear gas and water cannons. Students are not the enemy. They are India's future. I stand in solidarity with the youth of Jharkhand."

He said his "heart goes out to the young students and job aspirants in Ranchi who have taken to the streets to express their anguish over examinations, recruitment and their future," adding that "our young people need to be heard with empathy and respect — not met with lathis, tear gas and water cannons."

Listing the protesters' demands, Pitroda said students were seeking "fair examinations," "transparent recruitment," "jobs," "opportunity" and "a future they can believe in," calling these "not unreasonable demands."

He added that "behind every protesting student is a family that has sacrificed — often for years — for education and the hope of a job," and called for "reform, accountability and compassion."

Urging both sides to de-escalate, he wrote, "To the young people of Jharkhand: I hear your anguish... And to those in authority: Listen to them. Talk to them. Protect them. Solve their problems."

The protests erupted on Monday when thousands of students and job aspirants, alleging irregularities and paper leaks in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL recruitment examinations, attempted a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Ex-JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Arrested By CID Amid Probe Into Exam Irregularities

Police, citing prohibitory restrictions around the Assembly, deployed water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges after protesters breached multiple barricades near Jagannathpur Temple, coming within around 100 metres of the complex.

Several protesters alleged they were injured in the crackdown, while a former JPSC chief was arrested amid the unrest.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren cautioned students against being drawn into the Opposition's narrative, even as the BJP called for a state-wide bandh over the police action.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is leading the agitation, said the march was intended to be peaceful.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Police Resort To Lathi Charge To Control Crowd Amid JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Protest - Video

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