Info Edge Shares Gain 3% As Citi Hikes Target After Q1 Results Even As Macquarie Warns Of AI Risk: Do You Own?

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd., the parent company of flagship online platforms like Naukri.com, rose nearly 3% in early trade on Tuesday, Aug. 11, after drawing mixed reactions from global brokerages following the first quarter earnings results. While both Citi and Bank of America (BofA) have raised target prices citing improving business momentum and strong monetization, Macquarie remains highly cautious, flagging potential long-term disruptions from artificial intelligence on hiring velocity.

On Tuesday, Info Edge stock opened at Rs 1,297 against a previous close of Rs 1,282 and extended gains by 3% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,326.70 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 3.24% higher at Rs 1,323.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a drop of 0.14% in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has jumped 5% in one week and nearly 10% in one month. The company commands a market cap of Rs 88,866.04 crore, according to NSE data.

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Info Edge Share Price Intraday

Info Edge Q1 Results

Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Monday, Aug. 10, reporting a drop of 20.4% in net profit to Rs 246 crore, compared to Rs 309 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY26. The decline in profitability was on a one-time loss of Rs 72 crore during the quarter-under-review.

The internet-led business major, that operates Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, among others reported a rise of 2.4% in revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal to Rs 824 crore, compared to Rs 805 crore in the previous quarter. Operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes rose 3.4% to Rs 334 crore in the June quarter on a sequential basis.

The revenue of Naukri.com segment rose 5% in the June quarter to Rs 612 crore. Revenue of 99acres.com declines 10% to Rs 130 crore. Commenting on Q1 results, Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Q1FY27 was a stronger quarter relative to the trends we saw through FY26. Recruitment grew well, supported by improving enterprise hiring activity and continued adoption of AI-led offerings such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse." Oberoi further stated that 99acres strengthened its market leadership and moved closer to breakeven, while Jeevansathi remained profitable during the quarter.

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Info Edge Q1 Results: Brokerages Give Split Verdict

The diverging brokerage verdicts highlight the crossroads at which digital recruitment portals currently stand. While the near-term operational beats, GCC hiring, and pricing power are giving bulls a reason to cheer, the medium-to-long-term threats of AI-driven stagnation in job creation continue to keep cautious analysts on the sidelines. Here is a breakdown of what the major global brokerages have said about the Q1 performance and predicted for the internet major:

Citi: Bullish on Premiumization and Pricing Power

Rating: Maintain Buy | Target Price: Raised to Rs 1,510 (from Rs 1,400)

Citi is optimistic about Info Edge's growt, highlightinhg several accelerants in the recruitment billings. In the near term, the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), improved pricing power, and better jobseeker monetization are acting as highly supportive growth pillars. For the medium term, Citi expects the premiumization of the white-collar jobs market to drive average revenue per user (ARPU)-led growth. For the long term, the brokerage pointed to traction in the value segment-specifically its 'JobHai' portal-and the broader macroeconomic environment for Indian and global jobs as key catalysts to watch.

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BofA: Steady Q1 Momentum Aided by AI Initiatives

Rating: Maintain Neutral | Target Price: Raised to Rs 1,400 (from Rs 1,330)

Echoing a solid near-term sentiment, BofA noted that Info Edge delivered a steady first quarter, marked by a 5% EBITDA beat compared to street estimates. BofA analysts observed that business momentum is actively improving, and the recent uptick in hiring trends is likely to sustain. While some fear AI's impact on the job market, BofA highlighted that Info Edge's own newer AI initiatives, combined with its strong footing in the premium recruitment segment, are actively aiding Naukri's operational performance.



Macquarie: AI Disruption Poses Downside Risks

Rating: Maintain Neutral | Target Price: Rs 1,000

In stark contrast, Macquarie retained its 'Neutral' stance with a significantly lower target price, expressing concerns about the underlying mechanics of the company's growth. It pointed out that recruitment revenue growth is currently trailing behind billings. Macquarie warned of a looming structural threat: the risk of AI actively slowing down the overall velocity of jobs in the market. The disruption will lead to a softer medium-term outlook for both billings and revenue. Macquarie sees a potential downside risk to the broader street consensus, which currently forecasts mid-teen revenue growth for the company.

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