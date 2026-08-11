Ram Temple CEO post: 18 Candidates Shortlisted From Over 5,000 Application - What We Know

More than 5,000 applications have been screened for the post of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Following a 20-day screening process, a three-member committee shortlisted 18 candidates for the final round of interviews.

The shortlisted candidates, comprising largely retired bureaucrats, former senior corporate executives and retired defence personnel, will appear for one-on-one interviews in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

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The selection panel comprises retired Supreme Court Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware, a retired nuclear scientist and former chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.

Following the interviews, the panel is expected to recommend three candidates. The Trust will take the final decision at its next meeting, scheduled to be held in September.

Strict Eligibility Criteria

The CEO position has stringent eligibility requirements. Candidates must be retired, practising Hindus aged between 50 and 70, with at least 20 years of experience in managing large institutions.

They are expected to be devoted to Lord Ram and willing to reside and camp in Ayodhya as required.

Key Responsibilities of the CEO

The CEO will oversee the administrative and operational management of the temple trust as its responsibilities continue to expand following the construction and opening of the Ram Temple.

The role will include establishing a structured administrative system, managing staff and ensuring regulatory compliance. The CEO will also be responsible for maintaining transparency and efficiency in financial transactions and accounts.

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The post was created amid the Trust's expanding responsibilities and follows recent allegations of donation theft that had raised concerns over the temple's financial and administrative management.

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