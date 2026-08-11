Shiprocket IPO GMP Before Launch: Grey Market Premium Signals 28% Listing Gain

Shiprocket is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 12 to raise over Rs 1,600 crore from the primary market. Ahead of the issue opening, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a potential listing gain of nearly 28%.

Here are the key details investors should know about the Shiprocket IPO, including the GMP, price band, issue size, allotment date and listing schedule.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

At a GMP of Rs 27, the implied listing price works out to Rs 124, or a potential premium of 27.84% over the upper price band of Rs 97.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Shiprocket IPO Details

The Shiprocket IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 7.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 731.98 crore

IPO opens: Aug. 12, 2026

IPO closes: Aug. 14, 2026

The total issue size stands at Rs 1,617.48 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 92–Rs 97 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 154 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,938 at the upper end of the price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Shiprocket IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17, 2026, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 19, 2026.

Shiprocket IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Growth and marketing: Rs 571.40 crore

Technology infrastructure: Rs 159.80 crore

Debt repayment/prepayment: Rs 210 crore

Acquisitions and general corporate purposes

Shiprocket Financial Performance

While revenue grew 24% year-on-year in FY26, Shiprocket remained loss-making, with its net loss widening from Rs 74.45 crore in FY25 to Rs 79.25 crore.

For FY26, Shiprocket reported:

Total income: Rs 2,077.42 crore, compared with Rs 1,674.82 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Loss of Rs 79.25 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 74.45 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Loss of Rs 16.56 crore versus a loss of Rs 17.16 crore a year earlier.

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Shiprocket Business

Shiprocket, established in 2011, operates in India's e-commerce technology space, helping businesses manage key aspects of their retail operations. Its platform caters to micro, small and medium enterprises, D2C companies and major retailers seeking to expand their digital and physical commerce capabilities. Based on revenue figures cited by a Redseer Report, Shiprocket ranked as India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform in FY25.

Shiprocket MD & CEO Saahil Goel and CFO Tanmay Kumar: On IPO Valuation, Road To Profitability, Quick Commerce Growth & AI Strategy

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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