IPO GMP Today: Dhoot Transmission Leads At 28.70%; Molbio Diagnostics, Milky Mist Follow

Dhoot Transmission IPO has emerged as the strongest listing-gain candidate among the three issues based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of 28.70%. Molbio Diagnostics follows at 14.62%, while Milky Mist Dairy Food indicates a 14.64% listing gain.

IPO GMP Implied Listing Gain Dhoot Transmission Rs 250 28.70% Molbio Diagnostics Rs 118 14.62% Milky Mist Dairy Food Rs 20.5 14.64%

While Molbio Diagnostics and Dhoot Transmission IPOs opened for subscription on Aug. 10, Milky Mist IPO was launched on Aug. 11.

As per the latest subscription data, Molbio Diagnostics IPO and Dhoot Transmission IPO were fully subscribed on Day 2. While Milky Mist Dairy was subscribed over 0.3 times

Molbio Diagnostics and Dhoot Transmission IPOs are scheduled to list on Monday, Aug. 17, while Milky Mist IPO will make its market debut tentatively on Aug. 18.

Investors are closely tracking subscription levels and grey market premium (GMP) trends for clues on potential listing performance.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for these issues.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

Molbio Diagnostics IPO is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 118 on Aug. 11. The issue comes with an upper price band of Rs 807. Adding the GMP of Rs 127 to the upper price band of Rs 807 gives an implied listing price of Rs 925. This translates into an implied listing gain of 14.62% over the upper issue price.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 1.75 times as per BSE data as of 12:45 p.m.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Details

A book build issue of Rs 939.7 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 739.7 crore. It will close for subscription on Aug. 12, with share allotment process likely to be finalised on Aug. 13.

The issue price band is set at Rs 768-Rs 807 per share.

Each application lot consists of Rs 18 shares, requiring retail investors to at least bid for shares worth Rs 14,526 (based on upper price). Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics, founded in 2000, develops portable molecular diagnostics through its proprietary Truenat platform.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Today

The company's latest IPO GMP stands at Rs 250 on Aug. 11. Adding the Rs 250 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 871 gives an implied listing price of Rs 1,121. This translates into an implied listing gain of 28.70% over the upper issue price.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 2 times as per BSE data as of 12:45 p.m.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Details

Dhoot Transmission IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 3,066.89 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,400 crore and an OFS component of Rs 1,666.89 crore

The share allotment process of the IPO will be finalised on Aug. 13. The issue price band has been set at Rs 829 to Rs 871 per share. The lot size for an application is 17 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,807 (based on upper price).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Founded in 1998, Dhoot Transmission is a leading electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems.

Milky Mist IPO GMP Today

Milky Mist issue currently has a GMP of Rs 20.5. Its upper price band has been set at Rs 140, which means that its estimated listing price is Rs 160.5 (cap price + GMP). Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO opened for subscription today, Aug. 11, with the latest GMP indicating a potential 14.64% listing premium.

Milky Mist IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.34 times as per BSE data as of 12:45 p.m.

Milky Mist IPO Details

The Rs 1,553 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,428 crore and an OFS worth Rs 125 crore. The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO has set its price band at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. The share allotment process will be finalised on Aug. 14.

Retail investors can bid for this issue by applying for at least one lot of Rs 107 shares. This means that they need Rs 14,980 (based on upper price) to participate in the IPO. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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