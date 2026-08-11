LEAP India vs Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today: Technocraft Leads On Listing Gain, Subscription On Final Day

As LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures enter the final day of their IPOs on Tuesday, Technocraft Ventures is clearly ahead on both grey-market premium and subscription demand. Its IPO was subscribed 12.63 times by 12:45 p.m., compared with 1.19 times for LEAP India.

IPO GMP Estimated Listing Price Potential Listing Gain Subscription LEAP India Rs 9 Rs 168 5.66% 1.19x Technocraft Ventures Rs 25 Rs 237 11.79% 12.63x

Technocraft Ventures currently leads LEAP India on both key indicators, with a GMP-implied listing gain of 11.79% versus 5.66% for LEAP India and subscription demand of 12.63 times versus 1.19 times.

The estimated listing price is indicative and assumes the IPO lists at the prevailing GMP; actual listing prices can differ significantly.

With both IPOs entering their final day of bidding, investors are closely tracking GMP movements and subscription trends for clues about potential listing performance.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for both issues.

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LEAP India IPO GMP Today

LEAP India IPO GMP stood at Rs 9 on Aug. 11. With the upper price band of Rs 159, LEAP India IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 168 (cap price + today's GMP). At the latest GMP, the issue indicates a potential listing gain of 5.66%.

LEAP India IPO Latest Subscription Status

As of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed 1.19 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.98 times

0.98 times Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 2.40 times

2.40 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 0.78 times

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LEAP India IPO Details

The LEAP India IPO is a Rs 2,480 crore book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 2,000 crore. The price band is set at Rs 151–159 per share, with a lot size of 94 shares. Retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,946 at the upper price band. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

LEAP India provides pallet pooling and reusable packaging solutions that help companies optimise logistics across FMCG, retail, automotive and e-commerce supply chains.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today

Technocraft Ventures IPO latest GMP was Rs 25 on Aug. 11. The issue has an upper price band of Rs 212, which means that its estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 237 (cap price + today's GMP). At the latest GMP, the issue indicates a potential listing gain of around 11.79%.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO Latest Subscription Status

As of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed 12.63 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.89 times

4.89 times Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 24.04 times

24.04 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 12.17 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO Details

The Technocraft Ventures IPO is a Rs 251.88 crore book-built issue. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 201.51 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 50.37 crore. The IPO has a price band of Rs 200–212 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares.

Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper price band. Khambatta Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Founded in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an infrastructure development company executing turnkey EPC projects for government agencies across northern India.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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