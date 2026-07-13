Ram Mandir Trust Invites Applications For CEO Post — Check Criteria, Last Date To Apply And Other Details

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The CEO will oversee the Trust's overall administration, finance, governance, security and temple operations under the guidance of the General Secretary and the Board of Trustees.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) invites applications from eligible persons for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Last date of application: Saturday, 18 July 2026, 4 pm."

A three-member search committee, comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Chairman Suresh Haware, met to finalise the selection process and criteria for appointing a new Chief Executive Officer.

To be eligible, applicants must be graduates of the Hindu faith with at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Additionally, the committee noted that preferential consideration will be given to candidates who possess prior experience in temple management.

The Chief Executive Officer will oversee the Trust's statutory, administrative and financial functions while reporting to the General Secretary. The role includes ensuring regulatory compliance, transparent governance, efficient operations, security, asset management and organisational development.

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The CEO will supervise staff, oversee religious rituals and temple activities, enhance pilgrim safety and visitor experience, coordinate with government authorities, manage arrangements for dignitaries and saints, promote Sanatan traditions, implement the Trust's objectives and carry out additional responsibilities assigned by the Trust and the General Secretary.

Officials stated that the selected candidate will initially be appointed for a three-year term and must reside in Ayodhya during their tenure. To expedite the leadership transition, the search committee is aiming to complete the entire selection process within one month.

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