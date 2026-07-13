South Korea Rolls Out F-1-D 'Workation' Visa: 3-Year Stay, Lower Income Bar For Youth

The digital nomad visa from South Korea is no longer an experiment. On June 30, South Korea formally introduced its permanent F-1-D digital nomad visa, following a trial period from January 2024 to May 2026, and bringing significant improvements.

The updated guidelines are designed to attract creative talent from around the world and boost local economies outside of the capital, according to Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho.

It includes lower income requirements for certain applicants, a longer allowable stay, and a clear emphasis on attracting remote workers to areas outside of the Greater Seoul area, reports said.

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The visa enables international nationals to live in South Korea and work remotely for foreign companies or employers. Employment with Korean enterprises is prohibited.

The income requirements are the most important modification. The majority of applicants for the pilot were required to demonstrate that their income was at least double South Korea's gross national income per capita in the prior year. Lower thresholds based on age and expected place of residence are introduced by the new regulations.

Instead of doubling that, applicants between the ages of 18 and 34 who want to reside outside of Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province now just need to demonstrate income equal to one year's GNI per capita. In 2025, the GNI per person in South Korea was $36,963.

Additionally, the visa permits numerous entries within the two-year maximum permissible stay, which has been increased to three years.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have operated a foreign company or worked for a foreign employer for more than a year. They must have a clean criminal past, be able to prove that their work can be done remotely from South Korea, satisfy the relevant income criterion, and have health insurance that covers at least $75,000 for treatment and repatriation.

The primary applicant may be accompanied by spouses and dependent children.

A completed visa application, a passport valid for more than six months, a passport-size photo, an employment verification letter, criminal record certificates from qualifying countries of residence, a medical insurance certificate, and proof of income, such as bank statements and tax records, are all required.

Depending on one's nationality and place of residence, other documents might be needed.

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In order to submit the paperwork, pay the cost, and wait for processing, applicants must schedule an appointment at a Korean embassy or consulate in their home country. Depending on the consulate, standard processing might take anywhere from three to four weeks to ten business days. No expedited option is available. The cost of a visa varies depending on the country; US citizens pay about $45, while Canadian applicants pay about CAD 121.50 (Rs 8,200).

Holders are permitted to enter South Korea more than once, stay for up to three years, and work remotely for a foreign company or employer. They may be accompanied by family members. Employment with a Korean corporation or profitable work for South Korean-based companies is prohibited by the visa.

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