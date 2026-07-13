HCLTech Q1 Attrition Rate Rises To 12.7%, Headcount Falls By Over 3,000

HCL Technologies Ltd. announced its first quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q4FY26-27) on Monday and reported that its attrition rate rose 12.7% from 12.5% on a sequential basis, it fell to 12.7% compared to 12.8% on a year-on-year basis.

The information technology (IT) services giant's headcount in the first quarter of FY27 decreased by 3,292 employees to 2.24 lakh from 2.27 lakh in the previous quarter, according to the company's earnings results released post-market hours.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3% To Rs 4,624 Crore, Revenue Flat

The company added 1,056 freshers in the first quarter with its management saying that its focused on improving capital efficiency.

HCLTech Q1 Results Highlights (Cons,QoQ)

HCL Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, reporting a rise of 3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,624 crore, compared to Rs 33,981 crore in the preceding June quarter. The leading information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations rose 1.8% in the quarter at Rs 34,579 crore. According to an average of analysts consensus compiled by Bloomberg, the net profit was expected to be Rs 4,529 crore, while revenue during the quarter-under-review was seen at Rs 34,326 crore.

The software services firm's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 3.8% to Rs 5,831crore, compared to Rs 5,620 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY26

HCLTech Dividend Declaration

HCL Techologies Ltd. declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share, on Monday as per an exchange filing from the company. This is the company's second interim dividend for the for the financial year 2026-27.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q1 Profit Climbs; Check Record Date

The record date for determining the eligbility of shareholders for the dividend payout is July 17, 2026. The amount wil paid to the respective stakeholders on July 27, 2026.

Share price of HCL Technolgies Ltd. saw a 4.91% uptick to Rs 1,221.20, at the end of the day's trade compared to a 0.02% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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