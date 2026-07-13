Ex-Microsoft Employee Calls Quitting Rs 1.9 Crore Job 'Dumbest Decision', Has No Regrets

A former Microsoft employee has sparked widespread discussion on social media after candidly describing his decision to quit a lucrative job in Switzerland as "the dumbest thing I've done", while insisting he has no regrets about pursuing a different path.

Christian Harms, who left his annual salary of 200,000 Swiss francs (around Rs 1.9 crore), walked away from his corporate career at the age of 26 to move to Australia and become a full-time content creator. Hoping to build a business by creating online content for brands, Harms admitted that the transition proved far more difficult than he had anticipated.

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Sharing his journey in an Instagram video titled My Museum of Failures as a 27-year-old who quit his dream job, Harms reflected on the emotional and financial challenges of leaving behind a stable career. "Leaving Microsoft might be the dumbest thing I've ever done. The salary, the stability, the person it makes you feel like. Corporate is built to make leaving feel irrational. I know I'm doing the right thing. And yet some days the self-doubt is still suffocating," he said.

Harms explained that quitting a well-paying job meant giving up not only financial security but also the identity and sense of self-worth attached to it. He admitted that his plans did not unfold as expected, revealing that he had moved to Australia without a clear roadmap and spent months experimenting with different ideas that failed to generate results.

"I left 200k at Microsoft at 26 to make videos for brands on the internet. None of it went to plan. I thought I'd be a founder by now," he said, adding that he often questioned whether he had disappointed the version of himself that took the leap.

Despite the setbacks, he recalled earning his first dollar online just a week before his self-imposed deadline to return home, describing it as a turning point that forced him to rethink his approach to building a business.

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Harms admitted that he had spent months working on a business idea before questioning whether it was worth pursuing at all. "Called it due diligence. It wasn't. It was fear with a to-do list," he wrote, acknowledging that much of his work lacked direction.

Harms said he is documenting his journey on Instagram to show the realities of leaving a stable corporate career.

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