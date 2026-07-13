West Asia Tensions Rise: Yemen Shuts All Airports After Sanaa Gets Bombed

After attacking the runway at Sanaa International Airport, Yemen's General Aviation Authority ordered the closure of all airports to air traffic until further notice, according to Reuters, in a move that underscores a sharp escalation in tensions between the country's internationally recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The internationally recognised Yemeni government said its forces targeted the runway at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.

In a statement, it accused the Houthis of forcing Yemeni civilian aircraft to stay away from the airport while insisting on allowing an Iranian plane to enter Yemeni airspace.

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Ahead of the strike, the Defence Ministry urged civilians, airport workers, diplomatic missions and humanitarian organisations to evacuate the airport and surrounding areas, warning that hostile aircraft violating Yemen's airspace would be confronted.

The Houthis condemned the attack, blaming Saudi Arabia without presenting evidence, and vowed retaliation. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike "will not go unanswered or unpunished."

Later on Monday, Houthi-run media reported that the Iranian aircraft had instead landed in Hodeidah on Yemen's Red Sea coast.

The group said the plane was carrying medical patients, stranded Yemeni citizens and an official delegation returning from Tehran.

The latest flare-up comes after the Houthis earlier this month accused Saudi Arabia of targeting an Iranian aircraft at Sanaa airport and threatened attacks on Saudi airports and strategic infrastructure.

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The recognised government also alleged that the Houthis were holding an International Committee of the Red Cross aircraft at Sanaa airport along with its pilot and co-pilot.

The conflict, which intensified after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 following the Houthi takeover of Sanaa, has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

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