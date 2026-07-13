OTT Releases This Week: Wuthering Heights, Teesri Begum, Heartstopper Forever And More — Here's What To Watch

Your weekly OTT watchlist is here. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms are bringing a fresh lineup of movies and series this week. Here's the listicle.

Murder 101 (Prime Video)

Inspired by the hit true-crime podcast, Murder 101 is a documentary series that follows a Tennessee high school class as they reopen the decades-old Redhead Murders. What begins as a classroom project soon turns into a real investigation, uncovering forgotten clues and shocking discoveries.

Streaming from July 13

Wuthering Heights (JioHotstar)

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel. Set against the Yorkshire moors, the film tells the tragic love story of Heathcliff and Catherine, exploring obsession, heartbreak and revenge.

Streaming from July 13

On Purpose with Jay Shetty (Netflix)

Jay Shetty's globally popular podcast makes its Netflix debut with video episodes featuring in-depth conversations with celebrities, entrepreneurs and public figures on life, success and personal growth.

Streaming from July 13

Reminders of Him (JioHotstar)

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, Reminders of Him follows a young woman trying to rebuild her life after prison while reconnecting with her daughter. Along the way, she discovers forgiveness, hope and a second chance at love.

Streaming from July 14

Lucky (Apple TV+)

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Lucky follows a woman whose hidden past catches up with her after a failed heist leaves powerful enemies on her trail. The crime thriller also stars Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant.

Streaming from July 15

Ride or Die (Prime Video)

Starring Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer, Ed Skrein and Bill Nighy, this action comedy follows two lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down after one reveals she's secretly an international assassin.

Streaming from July 15

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (JioHotstar)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the horror thriller stars Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton. Grace is pulled into another deadly game as she battles rival occult families in a fight for survival.

Streaming from July 16

The Hawk (Netflix)

Starring Will Ferrell, The Hawk follows a former golf champion determined to make one last comeback after years away from the spotlight. The sports comedy blends humour, family drama and redemption.

Streaming from July 16

Raktanchal Season 3 (Amazon MX Player)

Inspired by the mafia networks of Purvanchal, the crime drama returns with a new season filled with revenge, political rivalry and dangerous power struggles.

Streaming from July 16

ALSO READ: Sam Neill No More: Beloved Jurassic Park Star Dies At 78

Heartstopper Forever (Netflix)

Directed by Wash Westmoreland, the romantic drama stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie's beloved love story reaches its emotional conclusion while they prepare for adulthood and life beyond school.

Streaming from July 17

The East Palace (Netflix)

Directed by Choi Jung-kyu, this fantasy K-drama stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo and Cho Seung-woo. The story follows a ghost-slayer and a palace court lady who team up to uncover supernatural mysteries hidden inside the royal palace.

Streaming from July 17

23,000 Lives (Netflix)

Inspired by true events, this German drama follows a group of young volunteers who risk everything to rescue refugees crossing the Mediterranean in search of safety.

Streaming from July 17

The Map of Longing (Netflix)

Starring Alícia Falcó and Pablo Álvarez, this Spanish romantic drama follows a grieving young woman whose late sister leaves behind one final gift that changes her life forever.

Streaming from July 17

Desire (Netflix)

Starring Ludwika Paleta and Óscar Casas, the drama follows a married lawyer whose affair with her daughter's swimming coach leads to devastating consequences for the entire family.

Streaming from July 17

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

The historical anime returns as young warrior Hojo Tokiyuki continues his fight to reclaim his family's legacy while facing powerful new enemies.

Streaming from July 17

Teesri Begum (Waves)

Directed by K. C. Bokadia, Teesri Begum is a Hindi social drama exploring family relationships, social expectations and emotional conflicts after its theatrical run.

Streaming from July 18

Blue Ridge Season 2 (Prime Video)

The crime drama returns as former Green Beret Justin Wise continues serving as sheriff of a quiet mountain town, only to face fresh threats that put the community in danger.

Streaming from July 19

ALSO READ: Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection: Horror Thriller Maintains Upward Trend - Check Weekend Collection

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.