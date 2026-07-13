Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection: Horror Thriller Maintains Upward Trend - Check Weekend Collection

Evil Dead Burn has enjoyed a steady start at the Indian box office. The supernatural horror film saw its collections grow with each passing day, giving it a solid opening weekend.

Here's the supernatural horror film's weekend box office report.

Opening Weekend Collection

Evil Dead Burn opened with Rs 3.30 crore net on July 10 across 3,573 shows. Collections then jumped by 34.8% to Rs 4.45 crore on July 11 from 3,633 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The film continued its upward trend on July 12, collecting Rs 4.90 crore net from 3,948 shows, a 10.1% increase over the previous day.

With this, the film's opening weekend India net collection has reached Rs 12.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 15.02 crore.

Occupancy Trend

Audience footfalls improved steadily over the weekend. Overall occupancy increased from 20.2% on Friday to 27.4% on Saturday and 29.5% on Sunday.

The English version continued to lead the film's performance. On Sunday, it recorded 38.36% overall occupancy, with the evening shows performing the best at 52.89%. The Hindi version also attracted a good response, recording 34.36% overall occupancy, while the Tamil version registered 48.84% occupancy.

Among the major centres, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru recorded the strongest response for the English version. The Hindi version performed well in Mumbai, NCR, Lucknow and Pune, while Chennai and Coimbatore led the Tamil version.

The film also saw a gradual increase in screen count over the weekend, giving the horror film a wider reach as audience interest grew.

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Language-Wise Collection

The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.65 crore on Sunday.

The Hindi version showed steady growth, collecting Rs 0.65 crore, Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 1.55 crore over the weekend. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 70 lakh during the first three days.

About Evil Dead Burn

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek, Evil Dead Burn is the sixth film in the Evil Dead franchise and the third standalone story after Evil Dead and Evil Dead Rise. The horror thriller stars Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub and Luciane Buchanan, and released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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