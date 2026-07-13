Is Sunfyre Dead In 'House Of The Dragon' Season 3? Here's What Episode 4 Reveals

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4 has sparked fresh speculation after seemingly confirming Aegon II's dragon, Sunfyre's death. If the dragon is truly gone, Queen Rhaenyra's fate could play out very differently from George R.R. Martin's Fire &Blood.

What Happened To Sunfyre?

In Episode 4, Aegon and Larys Strong return to Rook's Rest while escaping from Team Black. It is the same place where Aegon was badly injured during the battle.

Earlier episodes hinted that Sunfyre was slowly dying after the fight, but many fans believed the dragon had survived. However, Episode 4 appears to confirm otherwise. Aegon finds Sunfyre lying motionless on the battlefield and refuses to believe his dragon is gone. Before leaving, he takes one of Sunfyre's golden scales as a keepsake.

How Is This Different From The Book?

George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood tells a very different story. In the book, Sunfyre survives the Battle of Rook's Rest even after suffering serious injuries. Criston Cole and his soldiers care for the dragon until it regains strength to fly again.

Later, after Rhaenyra loses King's Landing and returns to Dragonstone, she is captured by Aegon. He orders Sunfyre to kill her, and the dragon burns and eats her while her young son is forced to watch.

What Could Happen Next?

Since Sunfyre now appears to be dead, fans are wondering how the show will handle Rhaenyra's fate.

One theory is that Sunfyre is not actually dead. Aegon tells Larys that he can still feel life in his dragon, which could be a hint that the story isn't over.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Another possibility is that Aegon could claim another dragon. One name that has already been mentioned this season is the Cannibal, one of Westeros' oldest wild dragons. Known for feeding on dead dragons, the Cannibal could arrive at Rook's Rest and later become Aegon's new dragon.

Even if House of the Dragon changes the events leading up to it, Game of Thrones has already spoiled Rhaenyra's fate. In Season 3, Joffrey Baratheon tells Margaery Tyrell, "Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather his dragon. It ate her while her son watched,” suggesting her tragic ending is still likely to happen.

With Sunfyre's future now uncertain, fans will have to wait and see how House of the Dragon handles one of the most important moments still left in the story.

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