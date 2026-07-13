Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Film Earns Rs 50 Crore In Three Days

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a solid start on Friday and an impressive jump on Saturday, the comedy entertainer enjoyed an even bigger Sunday, helping it cross the Rs 50 crore milestone in just three days.

Here's how the film performed

Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 28.50 crore net across 11,481 shows on Sunday. That's a 26.7% jump over its Day 2 earnings of Rs 22.50 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 78 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 4 crore gross on Day 3, taking its total international earnings to Rs 14 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 92 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film saw strong footfalls throughout Sunday, recording an overall 49.46% Hindi (2D) occupancy. It opened with 22.31% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 56.31% in the afternoon. The evening shows performed the best with 71.62% occupancy, while the night shows recorded 47.62%.

Among the major centres, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy, followed by Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Meanwhile, Kolkata and Bhopal witnessed comparatively lower audience turnout.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Reviews: 'Laugh Riot' To 'Snoozefest' — Ajay Devgn's Comedy Gets Mixed Verdict From Netizens

Box Office Report So Far

The film collected Rs 14 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday. With a strong opening weekend total of Rs 65 crore net in India, all eyes are now on how the film performs on its first Monday.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, it is the most expensive film in the series so far.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta.

The story follows a hilarious treasure hunt centred around a mysterious map marked with the letter "W", drawing Ajay Devgn's IRS officer Guddu Rastogi into a series of comic adventures and unexpected twists.

ALSO READ: 'Mummy Ab Danger Se Bahar Hain': Zomato Delivery Partner Repays Rs 4,000 Flight Cost, Story Wins Hearts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.