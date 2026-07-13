Alpine Texworld IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Trends Signal Ahead Of July 14 Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of textile maker, Alpine Texworld, is set to launch this week. The mainboard IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth Rs 126.25 crore. Ahead of its launch, the primary market is closely watching its grey market premium (GMP) and other trends to gauge broader sentiment.

The issue will remain open for subscription from July 14 - 16. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the IPO.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, Alpine Texworld IPO's latest GMP is Rs 2 as of July 13 at 8:00 a.m. The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 105 per share. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around Rs 107 (upper band + GMP). This suggests a possible gain of Rs 2 per share, indicating around 2% gains for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Alpine Texworld IPO Details:

Alpine Texworld IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 126.25 crore, which is an entirely fresh issue of 1.20 crore shares. There is no offer-for-sale in this IPO. The price band is fixed at Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share.

Retail investors need to apply for at least one lot of 142 shares. This means that the minimum investment required by retail investors stands at the upper price band of Rs 14,910.

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17. The shares are likely to list on both NSE and BSE on July 21.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

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Alpine Texworld Business:

Incorporated in February 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd. is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics. The company focuses on producing high-quality textiles.

Alpine Texworld Ltd. total income increased to Rs 350.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.66 crore in FY25, showing a 47% rise. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 152% YoY to Rs 21.72 crore from Rs 8.63 crore. Ebitda also improved significantly, rising to Rs 47.45 crore from Rs 27.00 crore.

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The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to set up a new weaving unit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to repay existing borrowings as well as general corporate purposes and business needs.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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