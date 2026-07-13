England vs India ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Time, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming

It's not been a happy English summer for the Men in Blue. They first lost the T20I series 2-0 to Ireland. Then they were completely outplayed in the T20 internationals by England. The next challenge comes in the form of a three-match ODI series against England where India is fielding a mix of youth and experience.

Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back for what's likely to be their last few appearances in England as the team sets the ball rolling for the next year's ODI World Cup.

India Team News

Shubman Gill will lead the star-studded squad, which will take on Harry Brook's men. K L Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah and Gurnoor Brar will join other members already in England for the T20 internationals. Bumrah's arrival is expected to give India the much-needed sharpness in the bowling attack, particularly in bowling-friendly conditions.

Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have been called in as late replacements for injured Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Rana has been ruled out from the ODI series against England due to Grade 1 hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out due to Grade 2 hamstring injury.

England Team News

England have named uncapped Sussex all-rounder James Coles in their 16-member squad. Josh Tongue, yet to make his ODI debut, is also part of the set up alongside Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood.

Brook's success as captain becomes all the more important, for he's being looked at as one of the options to replace the recently retired Ben Stokes as Test captain.

For England, the form of wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler has been a cause for worry. Buttler has failed to cross the 40-run mark in the last 18 T20 innings, averaging only 15.16 during this period.

He will be eagerly looking forward to spending time at the crease during ODIs and gaining his lost confidence. The team will also have the services of veteran batter Joe Root, while Jofra Archer will continue to lead their bowling attack.

Brendon McCullum was removed as England's Test head coach, marking another major shake-up for the England Men's cricket team just weeks after Ben Stokes stepped down as Test captain and announced his retirement from international cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that McCullum will continue as head coach of the white-ball teams but will no longer oversee the Test side. The decision comes after England's disappointing run of results in red-ball cricket, coupled with a series of off-field issues that prompted a review by the board's leadership.

ALSO READ: Bazball Over? England Sack Brendon McCullum As Test Head Coach

The three-match series begins at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 14 before matches at Sophia Gardens and Lord's.

England vs India ODIs: Date And Time

1st ODI: Tuesday, July 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: Thursday, July 16, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 5:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: Sunday, July 19, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM (IST)

England vs India ODIs: Live Telecast

The England-India ODI series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs India ODIs: Live Streaming

Fans in India can live stream the three-match series on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: Anil Kumble Slams Indian Cricketers, Team Management Following Disappointing Losses Against England

England vs India ODIs: Squads

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame, Becomes 12th Indian To Receive Honour

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