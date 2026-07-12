India Replace Injured Harshit, Varun With Prince, Bishnoi For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is

India have made two injury-enforced changes to their limited-overs squads, with fast bowler Prince Yadav replacing Harshit Rana for the upcoming ODI series against England and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi coming in for Varun Chakaravarthy for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the changes on Sunday after both Rana and Chakaravarthy were ruled out with hamstring injuries sustained during the recently concluded T20I series against England.

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Harshit, who impressed with his pace and aggression during the England tour, will miss the three-match ODI series starting on July 14. His absence has paved the way for Prince Yadav, who earns another opportunity after being part of India's T20I setup earlier on the tour.

Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi has been recalled to India's T20I squad after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old will be eager to strengthen his claim as a regular in India's spin attack in the shortest format.

Bishnoi's experience in T20 cricket is expected to add depth to India's spin department as the selectors continue to rotate players ahead of a busy international schedule.

The changes come after a disappointing T20I campaign in the United Kingdom, where India failed to register a single win across seven matches. The team lost both T20Is against Ireland and all four matches against England, while one game was abandoned due to rain, leaving India without a victory on the tour.

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With senior players set to return for the ODI leg, the team management will hope for a stronger showing against England before shifting focus to the Zimbabwe tour.

India's ODI series against England gets underway at Edgbaston on July 14, while the T20I series against Zimbabwe follows later this month.

The BCCI has not specified recovery timelines for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Both players are expected to undergo rehabilitation before returning to competitive cricket.

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