Bazball Over? England Sack Brendon McCullum As Test Head Coach

Brendon McCullum has been removed as England's Test head coach, marking another major shake-up for the England Men's cricket team just weeks after Ben Stokes stepped down as Test captain and announced his retirement from international cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that McCullum will continue as head coach of the white-ball teams but will no longer oversee the Test side. The decision comes after England's disappointing run of results in red-ball cricket, coupled with a series of off-field issues that prompted a review by the board's leadership.

McCullum's departure effectively brings an end to the much-talked-about 'Bazball' era - an aggressive brand of cricket that transformed England's Test approach following his appointment in 2022.

Under his leadership and Stokes' captaincy, England initially enjoyed remarkable success, earning praise for their fearless style and attacking mindset.

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