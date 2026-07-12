England vs Argentina Semi-Final Ticket Prices Surge On Resale Market

Resale prices for the England-Argentina World Cup semi-final have spiked sharply since the fixture was confirmed, with secondary marketplaces showing some of the steepest prices of the tournament outside the final itself. Argentina beat Switzerland in the quarter-final 3-1 while England beat Norway in extra time too to set up a mouthwatering clash between Lionel Messi and Harry Kane's teams.

The match, scheduled for Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, pits England against defending champions Argentina for a place in the World Cup final. According to Yahoo Sports, the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market was priced at $2,523 as of publication, with lower-level seats closer to the pitch starting from $4,433.

Ticket marketplace Ticombo listed the fixture from around €2,781, well above prices quoted for Tuesday's France-Spain semi-final, which start from €1,301, and more than eight times the entry price for Friday's Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final, which opened from €338.

Argentina Vs Switzerland Highlights: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez Strike In Extra Time To Send Messi's Boys Into World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Ticketmaster noted that knockout rounds, semi-finals and the final typically command the highest prices of the tournament, with fixtures involving perennial contenders such as Argentina, France and England driving demand regardless of venue.

Fans looking to buy or resell tickets have been directed toward FIFA's official Resale/Exchange Marketplace, described by Goal.com as the regulated channel for verified tickets, with secondary platforms such as StubHub positioned as a last-minute alternative.

Argentina Vs England: How They Booked Their Semi Final Spot

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-final, with Switzerland holding the South Americans at 1-1 for 100 minutes despite playing a man down for large periods of the match. Argentina finally broke through in extra time to book their place in the last four, extending Lionel Messi's pursuit of a second World Cup title on what could be his final tournament appearance.

Just before that, England beat Norway in extra time to reach the semi-final, coming from behind in an all-European quarterfinal clash in Miami. Jude Bellingham was the standout performer, scoring the equaliser in normal time before adding the winner in extra time to send Thomas Tuchel's side through. Victory sets up a first World Cup semi-final appearance for England in 60 years, with the Three Lions now one win away from a first final since their triumph in 1966.



England Vs Norway Highlights: Jude Bellingham's Extra-Time Winner Sends Three Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Ticket prices are spiking to see Messi and Kane clash in the FIFA World Cup semi-final

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