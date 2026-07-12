Argentina Vs Switzerland Highlights: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez Strike In Extra Time To Send Messi's Boys Into World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Defending champions Argentina needed extra time to overcome a stubborn Switzerland 3-1 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck late after Alexis Mac Allister's first-half opener had been cancelled out by Dan Ndoye, with Lionel Scaloni's side eventually making their numerical advantage count at the Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina looked on course for victory after Mac Allister's early goal, but Switzerland responded impressively before Breel Embolo's red card left them with 10 men for the final stages. La Albiceleste finally broke the deadlock in extra time to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against England.

Argentina made the perfect start inside 10 minutes through Alexis Mac Allister. Lionel Messi curled an inviting corner into the six-yard box, where the midfielder timed his run perfectly to glance a header beyond Gregor Kobel and give the defending champions an early advantage.

Despite enjoying much of the possession, Argentina were unable to extend their lead as Switzerland gradually settled into the contest and began creating chances of their own.

ALSO READ | England Vs Norway Highlights: Jude Bellingham's Extra-Time Winner Sends Three Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

The equaliser arrived in the 67th minute following an incisive Swiss move. Ricardo Rodriguez split the Argentine midfield with a defence-splitting pass to Breel Embolo, who unselfishly squared the ball for Dan Ndoye to sweep a first-time finish beyond Emiliano Martinez.

Switzerland's momentum was halted just five minutes later when Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card following a VAR review, forcing Murat Yakin's side to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

The striker initially went down under a challenge from Leandro Paredes during a swift counter-attack, prompting the referee to award a free-kick and book the Argentina midfielder. However, after being sent to the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned the original decision after replays showed Paredes had made no contact and Embolo had simulated the foul.

Paredes' booking was rescinded, while Embolo was instead shown a second yellow card for simulation before being sent off.

Although Argentina dominated possession against the depleted Swiss side, they were unable to find a breakthrough in normal time as the contest headed into extra time.

Argentina finally broke Switzerland's resistance in the 112th minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Julián Álvarez. With the Swiss camped deep after Breel Embolo's dismissal, substitute José Manuel López found Álvarez just outside the left edge of the penalty area.

The forward brought the ball under control with his first touch, before unleashing a superb curling strike that flew beyond the outstretched Gregor Kobel into the top-right corner to restore Argentina's lead.

Switzerland committed everyone forward in search of another equaliser in the closing stages, including goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for a late corner. Argentina cleared their lines and launched a swift counter-attack, with Lautaro Martínez carrying the ball before releasing Thiago Almada. Almada's low effort was kept out by the scrambling Kobel, who had raced back towards his goal, but the rebound fell kindly for Martínez.

The striker had continued his run and calmly slotted the rebound into the empty net to wrap up a 3-1 victory.

Argentina will now face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals for a place in the final.

ALSO READ | 'Either They Reach Three Finals Or We Beat Them Three Times', Says Lamine Yamal Ahead Of France Clash

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.