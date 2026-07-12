NSE CEO Pay Hike: Ashishkumar Chauhan's Remuneration Surges 41% In Two Years Ahead Of IPO

As the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inches closer to its long-awaited public listing, the pay package of its managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has seen a significant lift. In the last two financial years, his remuneration has risen more than 40%, according to the stock exchange platform's draft papers.

Chauhan received Rs 15.8 crore as remuneration in FY 26, marking a 41% hike from his FY24 pay of Rs 11.2 crore, NSE DRHP shows.

He was appointed as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE in July 2022 for a period of five years.

During his appointment, Chauhan's basic salary was fixed at Rs 36 lakhs per month and special allowance of Rs 16 lakhs. Additionally, he was entitled to annual performance based variable pay of Rs 2.8 crore per annum, house rent allowance of about 50% of the basic salary, leave travel allowance of Rs 80,00 per annum and other allowances.

About Ashishkumar Chauhan

Chauhan holds a bachelor's degree in technology (mechanical engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and a post-graduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has previously served as the managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Limited, the president and group chief information officer/information technology of Reliance Industries Limited, the vice president of NSE and the industrial finance officer of IDBI Bank Limited.

He is currently a member on the board of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, member of the University Grants Commission and the chancellor of the University of Allahabad, among others.



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NSE IPO

The National Stock Exchange filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO with securities and exchange board of India on Wednesday, July 17. The entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) issue consists of 14.89 crore shares; State Bank of India will be offloading 2.475 crore shares, making it the largest seller. Foreign investors such as MS Strategic (Mauritius), CPPIB and Aranda Investments are also among the top contributors to the offer.

The exchange had first filed its draft papers in 2016, but the plan was shelved following regulatory scrutiny, thus delaying the process for years.



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