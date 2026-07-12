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PM Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Singer S Janaki

Janaki died at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She was 88.

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PM Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Singer S Janaki
Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of veteran playback singer S Janaki, and said her songs gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility.

Janaki died at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She was 88.

"The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Janaki's songs in various languages were popular across generations and gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility.

"Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio programmes in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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