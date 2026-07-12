FPIs Reverse Four-month Selling Trend With Rs 15,157 Crore Inflow In July

After four straight months of selling, foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in July, investing over Rs 15,157 crore so far this month, supported by improving domestic macroeconomic indicators, a stable rupee and better global risk sentiment.

The latest inflow follows net outflows of Rs 49,340 crore in June, Rs 32,963 crore in May, Rs 60,847 crore in April and a massive Rs 1.17 lakh crore in March, according to data from the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

Prior to the selling spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested Rs 22,615 crore in Indian equities in February.

Despite July's turnaround, foreign investors have pulled out a net Rs 2.6 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2026, exceeding the Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn in the same period of 2025.

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, the reversal in July reflects improving global risk appetite, easing concerns over energy prices following the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions earlier this month, and renewed confidence in India's macroeconomic fundamentals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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