Vietnam Boat Tragedy: What Happened, Who Died, When Will Bodies Arrive In India? Key Details

At least 15 Indian nationals were killed after a tourist boat carrying Indian travellers capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. The victims were part of a reward trip organised by Indian electronics company Lava International for its associates.

The accident occurred near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, close to Phu Quoc, when the vessel overturned during a sea journey. The boat was carrying a total of 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four crew members.

ALSO READ: 15 Indian Tourists Dead As Boat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc

A search and rescue operation was launched, with authorities confirming that all passengers had been accounted for. According to reports, 21 people survived the accident, while 15 Indian tourists were confirmed dead.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam expressed deep grief over the tragedy and released the list of the 15 deceased Indian nationals, which was received from Vietnamese authorities. "Our prayers are with the families of the deceased," the embassy said, adding that its mission in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remained available to provide assistance.

Following the accident, Indian and Vietnamese authorities began coordination efforts for rescue operations, assistance to survivors and repatriation of the victims' remains, as per IANS.

The Telangana government's General Administration (NRI) Department has established a dedicated control room following the capsizing of a tourist boat near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, which was carrying Indian tourists, including individuals from Telangana.



The Indian Embassy has finalized an agency to repatriate the deceased's remains, and the process is underway. The agency will contact bereaved families on Sunday to secure the necessary authorizations for transporting the bodies back to India.

According to a post on X by the state's Department (@IPRTelangana), the control room will coordinate rescue and assistance operations while providing updates to the families of those affected.

Several victims were from different parts of India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Tragedy: Boat Barely Left Island When It Capsized, Says Indian Eyewitness

In a statement on X, Lava confirmed the tragedy, writing: "We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam."

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