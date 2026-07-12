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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Launches Third Round Of Strikes Post-Ceasefire

Iran has announced the closure Strait of Hormux closure as tensions escalate in teh region. Get all US-Iran War news live updates here.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Launches Third Round Of Strikes Post-Ceasefire
23 minutes ago

Tensions between United States and Iran escalate again, with Tehran announcing Strait of Hormuz closure following latest round of attacks. US forces launched third round of strikes against Iran following an alleged attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the attack, the US Central Command claimed that a civilian crew member went missing  and the vessel was not able to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage.

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US forces said on X.

Jul 12, 2026 08:17 (IST)
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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Announces Strait Of Hormuz Closure

 

IRGC Navy announced, the Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice and no vessel will be permitted to transit citing insecurity caused by the unlawful intervention of foreign forces.

 

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US Launches Third Round Of Strikes Against Iran Following Commercial Ship Strike In Hormuz

US Launches Third Round Of Strikes Against Iran Following Commercial Ship Strike In Hormuz

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