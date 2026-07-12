US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Launches Third Round Of Strikes Post-Ceasefire

Tensions between United States and Iran escalate again, with Tehran announcing Strait of Hormuz closure following latest round of attacks. US forces launched third round of strikes against Iran following an alleged attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the attack, the US Central Command claimed that a civilian crew member went missing and the vessel was not able to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage.

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US forces said on X.