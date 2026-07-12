Iran Blocks Strait Of Hormuz After Attack On 'Unauthorised' Ship, Blames US Of Violating Ceasefire

Iran's top joint military command has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely closed” to all ships following the fresh US attacks, sharply escalating tensions in the key waterway. According to reports, the Khatam al‑Anbiya command said it will target “any vessel traffic” through the Strait, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and warned that any vessel attempting passage “will be shot at”.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy, quoted by state media, claimed it had already hit two ships it accused of trying to “illegally” pass through Hormuz, and declared that “following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice”.



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As per Associated Press, Iran has told ships not to leave anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, saying that “approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy”.

Iran's announcement comes after the United States launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian air defence, radar and other sites near the strait, with President Donald Trump vowing to “hit them hard” and accusing Iranian negotiators of “playing us for suckers”. Iranian media have reported explosions across the country's south in the same area, underscoring how close the fighting now is to one of the world's busiest energy routes.

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By declaring Hormuz fully shut and threatening to fire on any ship that attempts to cross, Iran has turned the strait into a flashpoint at the heart of its showdown with the US, as per AP. The closure affects oil tankers and commercial vessels alikem raising immediate questions about global trade and the future of the ceasefire.

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