'Nation's Demand Is Ours': Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge In First Message After Father's Funeral

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Iranian supreme leader, has vowed retaliation in his first public message following his father's funeral, declaring that the country's demand for revenge is also his own.

In a strongly worded statement, he said those responsible for his father's death would not escape justice and warned that they would carry the fear of accountability for the rest of their lives.

Calling his father "the martyred gentleman of Iran", Mojtoba described him as a devoted follower of Imam Hussein, saying he lived, fought and ultimately sacrificed his life in line with the ideals of resistance and martyrdom. He portrayed his father's death as the continuation of a legacy rooted in the historical struggle associated with Imam Hussein.

Mojtoba said the Iranian people have, for decades, sacrificed their sons in defence of the values they associate with Hussein and resistance against their perceived enemies. He asserted that the nation now stands united in seeking justice for those it considers martyrs, including his father.

Reiterating that "the nation's demand is ours", Mojtoba said revenge was inevitable and pledged that those behind the killing would be held accountable. He claimed that a complete list of those responsible exists and suggested they would never find peace despite any attempts to evade justice.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iranian leaders and supporters framing the death as a martyrdom that demands a response.

Mojtoba's statement signals that calls for retaliation remain central to the narrative emerging after his father's funeral, underscoring the emotional and political significance attached to the killing.

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