Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal: Indian-Origin Google Executive Killed In US

An Indian-origin woman, who served as a senior Google engineering executive, was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a domestic dispute at their home in Cobb County, Georgia, US. The accused, 56, was arrested after the incident, which also left the couple's son injured with gunshot wounds, according to a report.

The deceased woman has been identified Sheetal Wrzesien, 57, police found her body inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds,. She was pronounced dead at the scene, India Today reported.

According to local police, officers responding to reports of a shooting on Tuesday night found the couple's son, Jason Wrzesien, outside the residence with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, though authorities have not disclosed his condition.

Investigators arrested her husband, Kirk Wrzesien, at the residence. He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the report stated.

He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Police said the shooting appears to have followed a domestic dispute, though the exact motive remains under investigation, it added.

Sheetal Wrzesien was an engineering leader at Google with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector. Before joining Google, she played a key role in leading mobile and digital transformation initiatives for Home Depot's e-commerce business.

Originally raised across England, India and Ghana, Sheetal later moved to the US, where she graduated in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1994. She was also widely recognised as a mentor who actively encouraged and supported women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The incident has stunned residents of the otherwise quiet neighbourhood, with neighbours describing the family as friendly and expressing shock over the tragedy.

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