'Either They Reach Three Finals Or We Beat Them Three Times', Says Lamine Yamal Ahead Of France Clash

Spain head into their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France brimming with confidence after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals, setting up a blockbuster clash between one of the tournament's stingiest defences and one of its most dangerous attacks.

One of the key players in this La Roja side is Lamine Yamal who is playing his first World Cup. The 18-year-old has scored one goal in six appearances and is now excited to face France in the semis. Les Bleus will pose a serious challenge to Spain but the Barcelona winger has insisted Spain have no fear of facing Didier Deschamps' side.

"There are two possibilities: either they reach three World Cup finals in a row, or we beat them three times. I don't know what might happen, but we're not afraid at all," Yamal said.

The two European heavyweights have developed an intriguing recent rivalry. Spain have won each of their last two meetings against France, edging them 2-1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals before prevailing 5-4 in a thrilling UEFA Nations League final in 2025. France, meanwhile, are aiming to reach a third straight FIFA World Cup final.

Spain secured their place in the last four, thanks to a dramatic late winner from Mikel Merino against Belgium in Los Angeles, with 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal once again earning the Player of the Match award for another influential display.

When the two teams take field in Dallas next week, it will be France's irrepressible attack up against Spain's rock-solid defense.

France's attack, which is primarily built around star-studded frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, has been responsible for 16 goals, the most by the six teams that remain in fray in the competition. Meanwhile, the Spanish side that has conceded only one goal throughout the tournament and kept five consecutive clean sheets.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Limited-Edition Final Pitch Memorabilia Collectibles Sold Out

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.