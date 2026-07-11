FIFA World Cup 2026: Limited-Edition Final Pitch Memorabilia Collectibles Sold Out

FIFA has begun selling memorial pieces of the pitch from the New York New Jersey Stadium, the venue for the 2026 World Cup final, offering fans a chance to own a slice of football history.

The collectibles are priced from $450 and feature small sections of the match-used grass encased in clear resin to preserve the turf, according to reports.

According to FIFA's sales page, the items will only be shipped after the World Cup final on July 19 and are available exclusively to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.The limited-edition collectibles have since sold out.

Each resin display is engraved with the official 2026 FIFA World Cup logo, the venue, the date of the final and the match's final score. Buyers will also receive a USB drive containing an authenticity film documenting the item's provenance.

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The collectibles are produced by UK-based company Keep Stub, which is also offering three premium editions priced at $900, $1,200 and $3,000. Each of the four editions is limited to 2,026 pieces. If every edition sells out, the collection could generate more than $11.2 million in revenue, the reports stated.

The packaging and accompanying memorabilia vary depending on the edition. The three lower-priced versions include a 2.5-inch cube containing the preserved grass, while the top-tier Hero Edition, priced at $3,000, features a larger 3-inch cube along with a gold-etched commemorative ticket, a miniature replica of the World Cup final match ball and a crystal-cut glass World Cup trophy, the reports stated.

The New York New Jersey Stadium pitch has already attracted attention during the tournament. The playing surface, which was grown at a turf farm in North Carolina before being installed in early May, drew criticism from players of Brazil and France, who described it as dry and difficult to play on after earlier World Cup matches.

The pitch collectibles are the latest in a series of premium World Cup memorabilia launched by FIFA. In May, the governing body introduced limited-edition host city jerseys priced at $375 each. Although only 999 jerseys were produced for each of the tournament's 16 host cities, they remain available for purchase through FIFA's online store.

Selling pieces of iconic sporting venues has become an increasingly popular trend in the collectibles market. Boise State University, for example, is offering sections of its famous blue American football turf, with prices ranging from $40 for a small swatch to $25,000 for a 400-square-foot section that includes professional installation. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has sold jars containing dirt collected from Game 7 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre for $50 each, according to reports.

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