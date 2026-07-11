Avenue Supermarts Q1 Results: D-Mart Operator Reports In-Line Quarter; Profit Rises 13%

D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported a 12.8% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company's Rs 936 crore bottom-line met with analysts' expectations of Rs 964 crore. In the year-ago period D-mart had posted a Rs 830 crore net profit.

Revenue from operations rose 15.1% to Rs 18,343 crore cpmpared to in the Rs 15,932 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew 16.2% to Rs 1,526 crore compared to Rs 1,313 crore in the year-ago period, in-line with street expectations of Rs 1,517 crore.

Margin expanded marginally to 8.3%, compared to 8.2% in the first quarter of financial year 2026, analysts on Bloomberg had pegged margin to remain little changed at 8.26%.

Like-for-like growth came in at 5.5% in the first quarter of FY27, compared with 7.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company processed 11 crore bill cuts during the quarter, up from 9.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Additionally, the company has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and appointed Lalit Ahuja As Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the first quarter performance, CEO Anshul Asawa said that growth was driven by non-metro cities, while growth in old stores metros remained flat.

Avenue Supermarts Q1 FY27 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit up 12.8% to Rs 936 crore versus Rs 830 crore (estimate of Rs 964 crore)

Revenue up 15.1% to Rs 18,343 crore versus Rs 15,932 crore

Ebitda up 16.2% to Rs 1,526 crore versus Rs 1,313 crore (estimate of Rs 1,517 crore)

Margin at 8.3% versus 8.2% YoY (estimate of 8.26%)

Avenue Supermarts Share Price

D-mart's stock ended marginaly higher at Rs 4,083.05 on the BSE on Friday, this compared to a 1.08% advance in the benchmark sensex index.

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