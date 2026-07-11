Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 1: Horror Film Opens With Rs 3.15-Crore Net In India

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs 3.15 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. The horror film recorded the collection from 3,573 shows across the country on its first Friday and registered an overall occupancy of 20.2%.

Language-Wise Box Office Collection

The English version contributed the highest share of the film's opening-day earnings, collecting Rs 2.15 crore net from 1,638 shows with an occupancy of 23%. The Hindi version earned Rs 60 lakh net from 1,151 shows, recording an occupancy of 16.%, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil version collected Rs 0.2 crore net from 329 shows with an occupancy of 23%, while the Telugu version also earned Rs 0.2 crore net from 455 shows, registering an occupancy of 19%, according to Sacnilk.

About Evil Dead Burn

Evil Dead Burn is the sixth film in the Evil Dead franchise and serves as the third standalone instalment following Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023). The film is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. The cast is Lucie Zhang, Théophile Renaud, William Nadylam, Dali Benssalah and Megan Northam.

The story follows a new group of characters who come into contact with the Necronomicon, also known as the Book of the Dead. Their discovery unleashes a supernatural force, forcing them to confront demonic entities known as the Deadites while attempting to survive.

The Evil Dead series was originally started in 1981's The Evil Dead, a film by Sam Raimi. Since then, the series has expanded with sequels, standalone films and a television series. Evil Dead Burn continues the franchise with a new story set within the same supernatural horror universe.

ALSO READ: 'Evil Dead Burn' Release: Reviews, Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know

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