'Evil Dead Burn' Release: Reviews, Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know

Evil Dead Burn is set to bring the horror series to the big screen once again as a terrifying new standalone story. As part six of the Evil Dead film series, it is sure to deliver the classic mix of intense supernatural horror, horrifying Deadites and a moving, deeply emotional survival story.

Reviews And Early Reactions

Evil Dead Burn has received positive reviews since its early screenings. It is currently holding a 'Fresh' score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 69 reviews from critics. Reviewers have praised director Sébastien Vaniček for the claustrophobic, tense horror, effective practical effects and constant scares. Critics have also praised the emotional tones of the film, although some felt it follows familiar franchise beats.

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Evil Dead Burn Cast And Characters

The film stars Souheila Yacoub as Alice, alongside Tandi Wright as Susan, Hunter Doohan as Joseph, Luciane Buchanan as Thya, Maude Davey as Polly, Erroll Shand as Edgar, George Pullar as Will, Tapiwa Soropa as Mike, Keanu Karim as Jared, Alain Chabat as Alice's father and Greta Van Den Brink as Jessica.

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who also co-wrote the script with Florent Bernard, the film is produced by Rob Tapert and series creator Sam Raimi, while Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin serve as executive producers.

Release Date, Formats

Evil Dead Burn releases in India on Friday. The theatrical release is expected to be available in multiple formats, including 2D, IMAX and other premium large-screen formats, depending on individual cinema chains.



Evil Dead Burn Storyline

After losing her husband, Alice seeks comfort at her in-laws' isolated family home, hoping to heal alongside those who share her grief. Instead, the reunion turns into a nightmare as family members are possessed one by one and transformed into terrifying Deadites.

Forced to fight for survival, Alice must confront unimaginable horrors while discovering that the promises of love and family can become terrifying curses. Set almost entirely within a confined location, the film combines relentless supernatural terror with emotional family drama, making it one of the franchise's most intimate and brutal entries.

About The Franchise

Evil Dead Burn is the sixth of the franchise to be given a theatrical release. It is a standalone sequel to Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023).

The director, Sébastien Vaniček, was personally selected by Sam Raimi after impressing him with his debut feature Infested. The franchise will continue with Evil Dead Wrath, a prequel scheduled to release on April 7, 2028.

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