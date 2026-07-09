Bonnie Tyler, Welsh Singer Behind 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart', Dies At 75

Legendary Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, whose unmistakable vocals powered some of the biggest pop-rock anthems of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 75. Her family confirmed the news through a statement shared on her official Facebook page, revealing that she passed away in a hospital in Portugal after battling an illness.

The report stated that Tyler died in unexpected circumstances while she was undergoing treatment. She had emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital close to her residence in Faro, Portugal. She was later placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery but remained in intensive care after being brought out of it.

Career Defined By Timeless Hits

Bonnie Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, a town near Swansea in Wales. She was working in a grocery shop, singing in a local club, when she was discovered by a talent scout. Signed by RCA Records and adopted the stage name that would become known worldwide

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Tyler rose to international fame with It's a Heartache in 1977 before reaching new heights with Total Eclipse of the Heart in 1983. Written by Jim Steinman, the song topped the charts in both the UK and the US, and became one of the defining power ballads of its era. She followed it with another major hit, Holding Out for a Hero, featured on the Footloose soundtrack, which remains one of her most recognisable songs.

Throughout her career, Tyler successfully explored pop, rock and country-inspired music, earning multiple Grammy nominations and maintaining a strong fan following across Europe. In 2013, she represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Believe in Me.

Enduring Musical Legacy

Bonnie Tyler was married to property developer Robert Sullivan for more than half a century after they married in 1973. Although they had no children, she often spoke about the importance of her extended family. With a career spanning over five decades, Bonnie Tyler's powerful voice and unforgettable hits have left a lasting mark on popular music. Songs such as Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero, and It's a Heartache continue to resonate with audiences around the world, ensuring her legacy will live on for generations.

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