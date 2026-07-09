Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Finally Launch On This Date; Details Inside

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ramayana, is reportedly gearing up for its biggest promotional event yet. If reports are to be believed, the makers will launch the film's first full trailer at a grand event in New Delhi on July 18.

According to a report by Variety India, the grand event is expected to take place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra in attendance. Reports also suggest that the ensemble cast of the film are likely to be present.

The reported trailer launch comes months after the film's first glimpse generated a lot of discussion online. While many praised its scale and visuals, others felt the teaser revealed very little about the story and the characters.

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Responding to the mixed reactions earlier, producer Namit Malhotra had said the team was carefully listening to fans and working hard to do justice to the epic.

"We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day," Malhotra said.

"What you've seen so far is just the beginning… We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."

About Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, along with Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Adinath Kothare and Arun Govil in important roles.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios with DNEG, the film's music is composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second installment in Diwali 2027.

The upcoming trailer is expected to give audiences a much better look at the film and could help shape expectations ahead of its release.

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