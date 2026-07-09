'I See A Time Before Dhurandhar And After': Saif Ali Khan Calls The Film A Game-Changer

Actor Saif Ali Khan believes Dhurandhar has brought a major change to Bollywood. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he said the film has made the industry rethink the way movies are made, especially when it comes to music and storytelling.

What Saif Said About Dhurandhar

"I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. It's up to us whether we catch up or not and wake up or not," Saif said.

He said that what impressed him most was the film's fresh approach to music. Instead of creating a completely new album for every film, he liked how the makers mixed original songs with recreated tracks and weren't afraid to experiment with different styles.

"It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from all around the world, while not being too frightened of English also," he added.

Saif Praises Shararat

Saif also spoke about Shararat, the dance number featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. He called the song's presentation "revolutionary" because it didn't feel like a typical item number.

"Something as revolutionary as that, imagine if that was to change the way of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you. If you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all," he said.

In the film, the song appears during the wedding celebrations of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, making it a part of the story rather than a separate performance.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Recreate 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' At Anshula Kapoor's Reception | Watch

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in December 2025, followed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March 2026. The two films have earned more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide, with the sequel becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

The franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The music for both films was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, whose soundtrack received widespread appreciation and topped streaming charts.

On Work Front

Following Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan has an exciting slate ahead. He will feature in the period drama Hum Hindustani and later reunite with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, their first film together in nearly 20 years.

ALSO READ: Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Se

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.