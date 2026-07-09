Who Is Jackson Hinkle? US Influencer Filmed Chanting 'Down With The USA' At Khamenei's Funeral

Influencer Jackson Hinkle has come under scrutiny after videos showed him leading chants of "Down with the USA" and "Down with Zionism" during the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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The footage, which was broadcasted by Iranian state media and widely circulated on social media, showed Hinkle standing on stage carrying a red flag while leading chants that were echoed by mourners attending the ceremony.

Who is Jackson Hinkle?

Jackson Hinkle is a 26-year-old American political commentator and social media influencer from San Clemente, California. He is known for promoting what he describes as "MAGA communism", a political ideology that combines elements of populist conservatism and communist rhetoric.

According to The Times, Hinkle first gained prominence as a progressive activist supporting former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders before shifting toward positions that strongly support Russia, Iran and other governments opposed to US foreign policy. He has built a large online following across social media platforms including X, YouTube and Rumble, although some platforms have previously removed or suspended his accounts over alleged misinformation and policy violations.

According to The Times report citing Iranian officials, nearly 400 foreign bloggers and influencers were invited to attend or cover the funeral ceremonies. The funeral drew hundreds of thousands of mourners chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans during the procession.

Hinkle has frequently appeared on Russian and Chinese state media outlets and has consistently criticised US and Israeli foreign policy through his online platforms.

Videos of Hinkle's appearance at the state funeral in Tehran sparked significant criticism on social media and from several US commentators with some Trump allies calling for investigations into the Americans who attended the event and questioning how Hinkle still holds an American passport in the comments.

As per the latest reports, Hinkle has continued posting content from Iran and has not publicly expressed regret over his participation in the funeral processions.

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