GM Breweries Q1 Results: Stock Rallies 6% As Net Profit Jumps 45% YoY — Check Key Numbers

GM Breweries reported a strong set of numbers for Q1FY27 on Thursday, July 9, with net profit rising 45.6% YoY to Rs 37.7 crore, compared with Rs 25.9 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY26).

The revenue from operations increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 200 crore, as against Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The alcohol maker's operating performance also improved sharply. Ebitda rose 52% YoY to Rs 46.4 crore, compared with Rs 30.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin expanded to 23.2%, from 18.7% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting better operating leverage and improved profitability.

The company did not declare any dividend for the quarter.

GM Breweries Q1 Key Numbers

Net Profit [GU] 45.6% At Rs 37.7 crore Vs Rs 25.9 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 25.8% At Rs 200 crore Vs Rs 163 crore YoY

EBITDA [GU] 52% At Rs 46.4 crore Vs Rs 30.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 23.2% Vs 18.7% YoY

GM Breweries Q4 Results Highlights

The liquor company reported a 10.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 54 crore, compared with Rs 60.5 crore last year. The decline came even as revenue and operating performance saw an uptick.

Consolidated revenue for GM Breweries in the fourth quarter rose as much as 19.5% to Rs 202 crore, from 169 crore from the corresponding period last year, whereas EBITA jumped 82.5% to Rs 52.4 crore. GM Breweries Ltd. had announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity for the year ended March 31, 2026.

GM Breweries Ltd. Share Price Today

GM Breweries Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of GM Breweries Ltd. rose over 6% after the company announced its Q1 results. The scrip rose as much as 6.35% to Rs 971.55 apiece intraday on Thursday at 1:34 pm. This compares to a 0.75% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 30.07% in the last 12 months and fallen 19.54% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.74.

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