Iran Takes US Strikes To UN Security Council, Demands 'Decisive Measures' Against Washington

Iran has formally notified the United Nations Security Council of renewed large-scale American military strikes on its territory, urging the world body to act and cautioning Washington that it would bear full responsibility for the consequences, Iran's state-affiliated Press TV reported.

According to the outlet, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote to the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday protesting what he called Washington's fresh "blatant violation" of the UN Charter through what he described as unprovoked acts of aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The letter followed extensive US strikes on southern Iran that had caused material damage and the deaths of several Iranian servicemen, with renewed American air assaults reported shortly afterwards across the same region, report said.

According to the report, the fresh strikes had hit the southern cities of Chabahar, where a hospital and power infrastructure were targeted, Iranshahr, where a fatality occurred, and Bushehr, among other locations.

Press TV had separately reported that eight Iranian military personnel were killed in earlier US attacks on Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

The letter also reportedly invoked the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran last month, arguing that by "repeatedly and deliberately" violating its terms, the US had "fundamentally repudiated" the agreement and bore "full international responsibility for all legal and political consequences arising from its unlawful conduct and dangerous escalation."

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The ambassador reportedly condemned the strikes "in the strongest possible terms" and called on the Security Council to take "immediate, effective, and decisive measures" to halt what he termed American violations.

Press TV quoted him as saying Council inaction had "emboldened the United States to continue and further escalate its unlawful use of force," undermining the Council's authority and endangering international peace and security.

The letter comes amid a rapid unravelling of the ceasefire reached last month after more than 100 days of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with both Washington and Tehran trading fresh attacks this week following alleged Iranian strikes on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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