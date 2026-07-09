Antony Waste Slips 5% After PCMC Waste-To-Energy Plant Building Collapses

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. shares were under pressure on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after a serious incident occurred at its Waste to Energy facility at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune plant. The share price dropped over 5% with the stock was trading at Rs 446.20 apiece at 9:44 am.

In an exchange filing on July 8, 2026, the company said, "We inform you of a serious incident that has occurred at our Waste to Energy facility at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra (“PCMC WtE Plant”). We are deeply saddened by this incident Our foremost thoughts are with all those affected — including members of our own team who were present at the site — and with their families, and we stand with them at this difficult time."

Based on the preliminary information available at this stage, the company noted that a waste mound outside of it facility, which had destabilised due to continuous and exceptionally heavy rainfall, collapsed during the afternoon and fell onto the administration building, leading to the collapse of the structure.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to have been triggered by the unprecedented weather conditions that led to the destabilisation of the waste mound. The region had been experiencing continuous and exceptionally intense rainfall in the preceding period," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Additionally, the plant was undergoing a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the time of the incident, which also meant that a limited number of operating personnel were present on site. The company noted that the number of persons injured or affected are being ascertained, and will be confirmed by the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the company highlighted that appropriate action was taken immediately at the site, with personnel from the Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a squad from the Indian Army, Senior Officials of the Company and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (“PCMC”), Disaster Response Teams and other emergency agencies reaching the location.

"Our immediate priority is to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations and to extend all possible assistance to the Municipal Corporation, the local administration, emergency response agencies and other concerned authorities — including medical assistance to the injured and support to the families of those affected. We are also assisting in efforts to identify and account for all personnel who were present at the site," Antony Waste Handling Cell said.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Share Price Today

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 5.35% to Rs 427 apiece intraday on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.68% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 32.22% in the last 12 months and 7.96% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.41.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 600 implies an upside of 34.6%

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