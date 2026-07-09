Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Extends Gains To Above $79 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,004. On Wednesday, the benchmarks logged their worst single-day fall since March 30 after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was over. The Nifty 50 closed 516.65 points, or 2.12%, lower at 23,882.05. The Sensex fell 1,677.12 points, or 2.15%, to 76,503.60.

Meanwhile, Oil prices extended gains after the US struck targets in Iran for a second day, raising risks to energy supplies from the Middle East. Brent crude rose as much as 1.4% to above $79 a barrel after surging more than 5% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, excluding the Nifty 50. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.04% after falling into a bear market on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.59%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.07%, and Shanghai declined 0.03%.