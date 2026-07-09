Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Extends Gains To Above $79 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at24,004, compared to Wednesday.s index close of 23,882.05.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,004. On Wednesday, the benchmarks logged their worst single-day fall since March 30 after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was over. The Nifty 50 closed 516.65 points, or 2.12%, lower at 23,882.05. The Sensex fell 1,677.12 points, or 2.15%, to 76,503.60.
Meanwhile, Oil prices extended gains after the US struck targets in Iran for a second day, raising risks to energy supplies from the Middle East. Brent crude rose as much as 1.4% to above $79 a barrel after surging more than 5% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, excluding the Nifty 50. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.04% after falling into a bear market on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.59%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.07%, and Shanghai declined 0.03%.
Stock Market Live: Investec Raises Delhivery Target Price To Rs 610
- Investec maintained a buy rating on Delhivery and raised its target price to Rs 610 from Rs 560.
- The brokerage expects express parcel volume growth to remain strong and said there was no material change in Meesho’s insourcing plans.
- It expects PTL growth momentum to continue and the SCS business to accelerate, though near-term margin pressure remains.
Stock Market Live: Investec Initiates Hold On Hyundai Motor India With Rs 2,100 Target
- Investec initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor India with a hold rating and a target price of Rs 2,100.
- The brokerage said the four-wheeler growth runway remains intact and Hyundai remains a key player in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
- It said a refreshed product pipeline could help stabilise and rebuild market share, though a sharper inflection may come after FY28 as most launches reach the market.
Stock Market Live: HSBC Says AI Investment Slowdown Could Weigh On Indian IT
- HSBC said Indian IT companies should hope for the global AI investment cycle to continue.
- The brokerage said any moderation in global AI investments and the AI narrative would not be a positive read-across for Indian IT, as the sector may still face tech deflation and lower incremental business.
- It said valuations are at a bottom and may improve if the global AI narrative moderates.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Keeps Nifty Base Target At 27,000 For Year-End
- JPMorgan kept its year-end Nifty 50 targets at 30,000 in the bull case, 27,000 in the base case and 20,500 in the bear case.
- The brokerage said Q1 FY27 top-line strength could offset margin pressure from elevated raw material costs, though profits may remain tempered.
- JPMorgan upgraded pharma to neutral, citing support from rupee depreciation, and said small and mid-caps may continue to post stronger earnings growth than large-caps.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Stays Selective On Large Caps, Prefers Banks
- Jefferies’ Mahesh Nandurkar said a broad reversal of the multi-year SMID-cap outperformance trend is unlikely, though the earnings growth gap with large caps is narrowing.
- The brokerage said banks and lenders are the preferred way to play a potential mean-reversion trade, aided by earnings growth acceleration.
- Jefferies increased weight in lending financials by removing Hindustan Zinc and said banks remain among its preferred large-cap sectors.
Stock Market Live: Nifty July Futures Trade At Premium; No Stocks In F&O Ban
- Nifty July futures fell 2.24% to 23,892.70, trading at a premium of 10 points.
- In options, the maximum call open interest was at 24,500, while the maximum put open interest was at 23,500.
- No securities are in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Bayer Cropscience, Knack Packaging Among Shares In Bulk Deals
- Bayer AG bought 53.54 lakh shares in Bayer Cropscience at Rs 4,122.30 apiece, while Bayer Cropscience Aktiengesellschaft sold the same quantity at the same price.
- Amicus Capital Private Equity I sold 8.34 lakh shares in Capital Small Finance Bank at Rs 300 apiece. Lyptus Punch-Card Fund bought the same quantity at the same price.
- Other bulk deals included IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Knack Packaging, Ramco Systems, Saksoft and Share India Securities.
Stock Market Live: Kansai Nerolac, Asian Paints, JSW Energy Among Companies To Hold AGMs
Kansai Nerolac, Lloyds Enterprises, Tata Communications, Asian Paints and JSW Energy will hold their annual general meetings today.
Stock Market Live: Laser Power & Infra IPO Opens For Subscription
- Laser Power & Infra’s Rs 742 crore IPO opens for subscription today and will close on July 13.
- The issue comprises a fresh issue of 2.53 crore shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of 0.93 crore shares worth Rs 200 crore.
- The company reported total income of Rs 2,347.89 crore, profit after tax of Rs 151.59 crore and EBITDA of Rs 301.44 crore in the latest reported period.
Stock Market Live: Tata Steel, IRB Infra, JSW Energy Among Stocks In Focus
- Tata Steel reported an 11% year-on-year rise in India crude steel production to 5.82 million tonnes in Q1 FY27, while deliveries rose 9% to 5.17 million tonnes.
- IRB Infrastructure said June toll collections rose 28% year-on-year to Rs 808 crore. JSW Energy commissioned 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026, taking total installed capacity to 14,535 MW.
- Phoenix Mills reported a 32% year-on-year rise in Q1 retail consumption to Rs 4,727 crore, while Indian Bank shareholders approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through QIP, FPO or rights issue.
Stock Market Live: Trump Shares Visuals Of Fresh US Strikes On Iran
- Fresh visuals purporting to show US strikes across multiple Iranian cities emerged on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump sharing images and videos of fires and explosions in Iranshahr.
- The videos came after US Central Command confirmed additional strikes aimed at securing shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump said the strikes were in response to the bombing of commercial vessels transiting the strait.
Stock Market Live: Sensex Expiry, TCS Q1 Earnings Among Key Events Today
- Investors will track Sensex expiry and Q1 earnings from TCS, GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth.
- Asian Paints and JSW Energy will hold their annual general meetings, while Premier Explosives' board will meet for a strategic update.
- Other events in focus include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, US initial jobless claims data and Laser Power & Infra IPO opening.
Stock Market Live: SBI Funds Management Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 545–574
- SBI Funds Management has set a price band of Rs 545–574 per share for its Rs 11,692.91 crore IPO.
- The issue will open for subscription on July 14. At the upper end of the price band, the asset manager will be valued at nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
- The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of over 20 crore shares, with no fresh issue component. A retail investor will need at least Rs 14,924 to apply for one lot of 26 shares.
Stock Market Live: TCS Hiring To Remain In Focus After March Quarter Additions
- Tata Consultancy Services’ hiring will be tracked after the company returned to net employee additions in the March quarter.
- TCS added 2,356 employees in Q4 FY26 after reducing headcount by 19,755 in the September quarter and 11,151 in the December quarter.
- Bloomberg consensus estimates a net workforce reduction of 6,875 in Q1 FY27, taking total headcount to 5,91,437.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages See TCS Wage Hikes Pressuring Margins
- Brokerages expect Tata Consultancy Services’ annual salary revisions to weigh on margins in the near term.
- Investec expects margins to decline by about 140 basis points due to wage hikes, while IIFL Capital sees around 100 basis points of margin contraction from the full-quarter impact.
- CLSA expects wage hikes to reduce margins by 150–200 basis points, while HSBC expects sequential margin pressure from annual salary revisions.
Stock Market Live: Salary Hikes, Hiring And AI In Focus Ahead Of TCS Earnings
Stock Market Live: TCS Dividend In Focus Alongside Q1 Results
- Investors will track Tata Consultancy Services’ interim dividend announcement along with its June-quarter results today.
- Bloomberg consensus estimates a dividend payout of Rs 19.33 per share.
- TCS has announced first-quarter dividends below Bloomberg consensus estimates in each of the past three financial years.
Stock Market Live: TCS To Kick Off Q1 Earnings Season Today
- Tata Consultancy Services will report its June quarter earnings later today, marking the start of the Q1 earnings season.
- The IT services company is expected to report modest revenue growth, while margin and profit may face pressure from the full-quarter impact of wage hikes and uncertain demand.
TCS Q1 Preview (Consolidated, QoQ, Bloomberg Estimates)
- Revenue seen 1% higher at Rs 71,743 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore
- EBIT seen 3% lower at Rs 17,284 crore versus Rs 17,870
- EBIT Margin seen at 24.19% versus 25.27%
- Profit seen 2% lower at Rs 13,485 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed As Kospi Rebounds From Bear Market
- Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, excluding the Nifty 50.
- South Korea’s Kospi surged 4.04% after falling into a bear market on Wednesday, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.59%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.07%, and Shanghai declined 0.03%.
Stock Market Live: Oil Extends Surge As US Strikes Iran For Second Day
- Oil prices extended gains after the US struck targets in Iran for a second day, raising risks to energy supplies from the Middle East.
- Brent crude rose as much as 1.4% to above $79 a barrel after jumping more than 5% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Indian Markets
- GIFT Nifty traded at 24,004, compared with Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,882.05.
- The early indicator showed a gain of 121.95 points from the previous close.
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