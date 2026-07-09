Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Holds Steady Despite Slight Dip

Three weeks into its theatrical run, Cocktail 2 is still drawing audiences. Although the film witnessed a slight drop in collections on Day 20, it continues to inch closer to the Rs 95 crore mark.

Here's how Cocktail 2 performed on Day 20.

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 0.45 crore net on Day 20, slightly lower than the previous day's Rs 0.50 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 93.90 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 111.93 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer earned another Rs 0.10 crore, taking its international gross to Rs 30.40 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 142.33 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film was screened across 1,172 shows nationwide. It recorded an overall 13.99% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, down from 19% on Tuesday.

It opened the day with 6.62% occupancy in the morning, which improved to 12.85% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 10.31%, while the night shows witnessed the highest footfall at 17.15%.

Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on June 19 with 21% occupancy across 10,835 shows. Collections grew to Rs 16.25 crore on June 20 (26%, 10,245 shows) and peaked at Rs 17.75 crore on June 21 (29%, 10,462 shows).

The film then collected Rs 6.75 crore each on June 22 (16%, 9,785 shows) and June 23 (21%, 9,565 shows), followed by Rs 5.25 crore on June 24 (13%, 9,745 shows) and Rs 4.25 crore on June 25 (13%, 8,469 shows), ending Week 1 at Rs 70.50 crore.

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In Week 2, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 4 crore, Rs 4.25 crore, Rs 4.40 crore, Rs 1.75 crore, Rs 1.85 crore, Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.25 crore from June 26 to July 2, with occupancy ranging between 12% and 26% across 3,378 to 5,965 shows, taking the week's total to Rs 18.90 crore.

The film entered Week 3 with Rs 0.75 crore, Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 1.25 crore from July 3 to July 5, before slowing to Rs 0.40 crore on July 6 and Rs 0.50 crore on July 7. On July 8, the film's collections slipped slightly due to lower occupancy, even though it was screened in more theatres.

Weekly Collection:

Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore

Week 2: Rs 18.90 crore

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