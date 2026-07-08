Dhamaal 4 Release: Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know Before Ajay Devgn's Comedy Hits Theatres

Another popular comedy franchise from Bollywood is set to hit the big screen once again. Dhamaal 4 brings back its trademark mix of laughter, confusion, and an all-new treasure hunt. Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment promises a bigger ensemble cast, fresh twists, and plenty of comic chaos.

Dhamaal Franchise Recap

The Dhamaal series started in 2007 and gained instant popularity for its slapstick humour, quirky characters and treasure hunt plot. The well-loved original film had Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhary.

The franchise was then extended with Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The third film proved to be a huge commercial hit, grossing over Rs 228 crore in the worldwide markets, leading to the announcement of a fourth film.

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Dhamaal 4 Plot

The latest chapter once again revolves around a hidden treasure. This time, the search begins with a mysterious map marked with the letter "W." However, the upside-down symbol creates confusion, leading the characters to question whether it is actually an "M," setting off another hilarious adventure.

While the eccentric group races to reach the treasure, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, suddenly finds himself in the middle of the chaos. Along with the treasure hunt, the film emerges with a criminal story about white-collar crime, bringing fresh scale to the franchise's familiar comic formula.

Dhamaal 4 Release Date

Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on July 10, 2026. The film was initially slated for July 17, but the release was preponed by a week.

Dhamaal 4 Cast

The film has one of the largest ensemble casts of recent Bollywood comedies.

The lead cast includes:

Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi (IRS Officer)

Arshad Warsi as Aditya "Adi" Srivastav

Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu "Lallan" Roy

Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav Srivastav

Ravi Kishan as Captain Michael

Sanjay Mishra as Johnny D'Costa

Upendra Limaye as Randeep Singh

Anjali Anand as Mishti/Divya

Sanjeeda Shaikh as Jhanvi Kaul

Esha Gupta as Prachi Malrotkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Nisha

Taaha Shah as Vasant's son

Brijendra Kala as Akbar Khan

The film will also feature special cameo appearances by Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, although details about their characters have been kept under wraps.

Why Fans Are Excited

A major attraction of Dhamaal 4 is the return of the franchise's original comic trio of Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, whose chemistry has remained one of the series' biggest strengths.

Ajay Devgn in the role of an IRS officer adds another fresh dynamic to the narrative, while Ravi Kishan provides yet another comic flavour to the already versatile cast.

With a treasure hunt, new characters, returning favourites, and the signature blend of slapstick humour and adventure, Dhamaal 4 is shaping up to be one of the biggest family entertainers of 2026.

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