Kriti Sanon To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who Have Openly Spoken About Freezing Their Eggs

Some Indian celebrities have chosen to go public with their decision to freeze their eggs, paving the way for such discussions to be mainstreamed and bringing conversations around fertility preservation and reproductive choices into the spotlight.

By speaking openly about their experiences, the stars have emphasised that motherhood is an individual choice and that women are free to decide when they want to become mothers.

Here's a look at Indian celebrities who have publicly spoken about egg freezing.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently said that she froze her eggs a few years back so she wouldn't be pressured by a biological clock. When talking to Humans of Bombay, she said that she didn't want to get married or have children because of the ‘biological clock'. According to Kriti, the decision gave her the freedom to focus on her career while keeping her future options open.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed that she froze her eggs in her early 30s on the advice of her mother. Speaking on a podcast, she said the decision allowed her to focus on her ambitious career goals without feeling pressured by a biological timeline. Priyanka also shared that at the time she had not yet met the person she wanted to have children with, making egg freezing the right choice for her at that stage of life. She has described the decision as one that gave her flexibility and peace of mind while planning her future.

Richa Chadha

During the Covid19 pandemic, actress Richa Chadha froze her eggs. She has described the decision as one rooted in personal choice and reproductive autonomy. Richa has consistently encouraged women to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures without external pressure.



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Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor froze her eggs at the age of 36 after receiving medical advice regarding age-related fertility decline. She later became a single mother through surrogacy and welcomed her son, Ravie, in January 2019. Ekta has since advocated for women to decide when they want to embrace motherhood.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh froze her eggs at the age of 34 after her family gynaecologist advised her to do so. She underwent a five-month break from work, completed the necessary treatment in Pune and later revealed that the experience brought her peace of mind and took the pressure of rushing into motherhood.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor revealed in March 2026 that she had frozen her eggs, describing the physically demanding process, including hormone injections, bloating, mood swings and surgery. She later said she chose the procedure at age 32 after learning her AMH levels were lower than expected, calling it "insurance" for her future.

Rakhi Sawant

Reality TV personality and actress Rakhi Sawant revealed on Bigg Boss that she had frozen her eggs because she wants to become a mother in the future while continuing to focus on her career. Her candid confession sparked discussions about fertility planning and women's reproductive choices.

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