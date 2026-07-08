Pakistan Confirms Death Of Over 40 Security Personnel In Attacks By Baloch Insurgents This Week

Pakistan's defense forces have confirmed that at least 42 police ​and army ​personnel have been killed since July 6 in a series of three militant attacks in Balochistan.

The military highlighted that 54 militants also died in these ​incidents. The southwestern ​province of Balochistan is a hotbed of insurgencies, killings and kidnappings due to decades-long conflicts between the natives (Balochs, Pashtuns) and the Pakistan's security forces.

In the latest escalation, which happened in the Ziarat district, nine police officers were confirmed dead, and several were reported missing. Insurgents opened fire on personnel guarding the construction site of a multi-billion rupee dam.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the attack. Reports cite Balochistan officials as saying that security forces had killed 15 members of the Pakistani Taliban (TPP) in response, as part of a "clearance operation" in Ziarat.

After the attack Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned it and calling the killed officers "the pride" of Pakistan.

Balochistan, the richest Pakistani province in terms of resources, falls between Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan making it all the more vulnerable to outsider attacks, occupation, and utilisation of resources

Local people of the province, mainly the largest ethnic group Balochs, have resided in the region for centuries and blame governments for exploiting and profiting from Balochistan's resources. Ironically, the most resource-rich region of the country is also the least developed.

The lack of development has also fuelled agitations for an independent state for the Baloch people. The separatist movement itself began in 1948 after the partition of India and Pakistan.

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