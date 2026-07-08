US Labour Dept To Probe H-1B Visa 'Abuse' By Cognizant, Other IT Firms

The US Department of Labor is launching a major investigation into alleged abuse of the H-1B and PERM visa programmes, with IT services firms including Cognizant among those expected to face scrutiny, according to a Fox Business report.

Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito announced the probe during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, describing it as the Trump administration's first major investigation into alleged H-1B and PERM visa fraud, labour trafficking and the displacement of American workers.

"This is another example where fraud is fueling violent crime," D'Esposito said.

"Much of the visa and the human trafficking that we see when it comes to this foreign labor is tied to cartels, is tied to transnational gangs."

(This is a developing story)

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