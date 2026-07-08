Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Labour Dept To Probe H-1B Visa 'Abuse' By Cognizant, Other IT Firms

Labour Department inspector general says probe will examine alleged H-1B, PERM visa abuse, labour trafficking and displacement of US workers.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Labour Dept To Probe H-1B Visa 'Abuse' By Cognizant, Other IT Firms
US Labour Department launches H-1B visa abuse probe targeting Cognizant, other IT firms.
(Photo: Unsplash)

The US Department of Labor is launching a major investigation into alleged abuse of the H-1B and PERM visa programmes, with IT services firms including Cognizant among those expected to face scrutiny, according to a Fox Business report.

Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito announced the probe during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, describing it as the Trump administration's first major investigation into alleged H-1B and PERM visa fraud, labour trafficking and the displacement of American workers.

"This is another example where fraud is fueling violent crime," D'Esposito said.

"Much of the visa and the human trafficking that we see when it comes to this foreign labor is tied to cartels, is tied to transnational gangs."

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Brent Breaches $80 A Barrel Even As Trump Says Oil Prices 'Will Come Down Very Big'

Brent Breaches $80 A Barrel Even As Trump Says Oil Prices 'Will Come Down Very Big'

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source