FBI Probes Argentina Football Association In Alleged Money Laundering Case: Report

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly under investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over allegations of money laundering involving millions of dollars routed through financial institutions in the United States, according to Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

The newspaper reported that the investigation centres on financial transactions linked to TourProdEnter LLC, a company associated with the AFA's commercial activities.

The alleged transactions were reportedly carried out through accounts held at multiple US banks, raising questions about the movement and use of funds.

"According to documentation obtained and analysed by La Nacion during the last few months and revealed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year, Gillette and Faroni - former Buenos Aires legislator of the Renewal Front - moved at least hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts opened in five US financial entities: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank," the report said.

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According to La Nacion, investigators are examining whether the financial flows corresponded to legitimate business activities or whether some transactions lacked a clear economic purpose.

The newspaper further reported that substantial sums were transferred to companies and individuals whose roles remain unclear based on the documents it reviewed.

"Through these accounts, TourProdEnter LLC managed at least US$260 million in revenue from the AFA, although - according to bank records analysed by La Nacion - only a portion of these funds can be directly linked to identifiable operating expenses of the organisation headed by Tapia.

"Another US$57 million was distributed among various companies and beneficiaries whose economic justification is not apparent from the documentation reviewed by this newspaper.

"Among these transfers are wire transfers of tens of millions of dollars to companies that, according to documentation analysed by La Nacion, do not provide any identifiable services and were controlled by individuals who, according to official records consulted by this newspaper, received social welfare benefits and resided in Bariloche or Buenos Aires."

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The allegations have not been proven in court, and the AFA had not publicly responded to the claims detailed in the report at the time of publication.

The reported FBI investigation adds to scrutiny surrounding the financial governance of the AFA, although it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed as the reported probe continues.

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