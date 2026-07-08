Satluj Movie Leaked On Facebook? Diljit Dosanjh Film Reportedly Surfaces After Zee5 Removal

Diljit Dosanjh's much-discussed film Satluj has once again found itself at the centre of controversy. After being removed from Zee5 in India just 48 hours after its digital release, the film is now reportedly circulating on Facebook, raising concerns about piracy and unauthorised distribution.

There have been reports on various social media platforms suggesting that the entire movie has been uploaded through various Facebook accounts and that you can watch it on Facebook due to a lack of official release in India. So far, the filmmaker as well as Zee5 haven't responded to these alleged uploads.

Film Removed From Zee5

Originally titled Punjab '95, Satluj premiered on Zee5 on July 3 without any promotional campaign. However, the film was taken down from the streaming platform within two days.

In its official statement, Zee5 said the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice due to "current developments." While the platform did not specify the exact reason, it stated that it continues to support the film and is exploring appropriate legal avenues to restore it for Indian audiences.

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Social Media Users Claim Film Is Available

Following the removal, several viewers began sharing screenshots and links on social media, claiming that the film could still be accessed through Facebook. The alleged uploads quickly gained attention online, with many users discussing the film's availability despite its withdrawal from the official streaming platform.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj, formerly known as Punjab '95, is based on the life of human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra. The movie's cast includes Diljit Dosanjh as well as Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljeet Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

The film has had its name in the spotlight since, owing to certification problems and delays in release. Earlier, the film was requested for patching numerous times before getting a certification.

With the film now reportedly surfacing on social media after its removal from Zee5, the latest development has added another chapter to the ongoing controversy surrounding Satluj.

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